Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans has revealed he turned down a move to Arsenal in the summer over concerns that he would not get enough first-team opportunities.

Tielemans, 20, was linked with moves to several top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, after a stand out season at Anderlecht.

The Belgium international opted to join Monaco in a £21m ($28m) transfer, with his contract running to June 2022.

Tielemans cited competition for places in Arsenal's midfield as a major factor in why he turned down the chance of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

"I knew not much was going to change with Arsenal's squad," he was quoted as saying by the Sun. "Their management wanted to keep the same group of players together in order to finish high in the Premier League.

"I had to be honest with myself and take a look at the midfielders Arsenal have got. They are top-class players.

"I knew that I would not get many first-team chances with them, so I didn't give any more thought to joining them.

"I never said no to any club. But I made it clear where I wanted to go."

Tielemans scored 13 league goals for Anderlecht last season and was named player of the year in the Belgian league.

He also helped the Belgian champions reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil is reported to considering joining Manchester United when his contract expires next summer.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the playmaker and could be persuaded to launch a move for a player he coached at Real Madrid.

Ozil, 28, has reportedly decided to reject signing a new Arsenal contract, which means he will be free to discuss a Bosman move with foreign clubs from January onwards.

However, the Germany international is understood to want to stay in the Premier League and could potentially join one of Arsenal's rivals in a free transfer next summer.