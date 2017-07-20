AS Monaco have threatened to take legal action against any of Kylian Mbappe's suitors who make an illegal approach to sign the France starlet. Real Madrid, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and even Liverpool have all been linked with the player in recent times, but the Ligue 1 side did not name any specific target for the message.

The 18-year-old forward has been tipped to make a world-record move away from Monaco following an impressive 2016-17 campaign with Jardim's side, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has publicly spoken about his interest in the player. The French boss previously tried to lure him to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

"Nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre, because he has such immense quality at 18 years of age. All the clubs are open and interested in him," the Arsenal boss said last week when asked about Mbappe in Sindey. "He's a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also recently admitted that Los Blancos are monitoring the situation, with Zinedine Zidane being a big fan of his compatriot.

It has been suggested the Champions League winners were ready to postpone their efforts to sign Mbappe until next summer in order to let him to continue his development at Monaco for another 12 months.

However, recent reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid could change their plans and grab his signature immediately following the departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.

PSG are also in the race despite Monaco are said to be specially reluctance to negotiate his transfer to a direct rival in their battle for the Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, United and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in luring the player to the Premier League.

Monaco are likely to keep him in their ranks for at least one more season and the Ligue 1 side have issued an official statement to ward off some of those suitors.

"AS Monaco regretfully notice that important European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappé (and his entourage) without our authorisation," the club said through an official statement.

"AS Monaco want to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and FIFA to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders."