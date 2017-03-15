Manchester City visit AS Monaco in the second leg of the their Champions League round of 16 clash at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday (15 March).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Live coverage is on BT Sport 2. Radio commentary of the match is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Manchester City will be looking to ruin Monaco's hopes of a comeback in the round of 16 as they travel to France.

The Citizens won the first leg 5-3 after coming from behind twice, but it would be best for them to go on the attack instead of defending their lead.

Monaco are one of the most potent goalscoring teams in Europe this season, having scored 123 in all competitions and 51 in their last 15 home games. History is also on Leonardo Jardim's side as Monaco have emerged victorious in all three of their knockout ties against English oppositions.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns with captain Vincent Kompany hoping to feature in just his seventh game of the season, having last played in the FA Cup in January while Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan are still on the sidelines.

As for Monaco, Radamel Falcao is doubtful due to a hip injury he suffered in a Ligue 1 tie against Bordeaux over the weekend. However, the Colombian striker could still play , as Jardim is likely to make a late decision.

Otherwise, Monaco have a full side with 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who impressed with a goal in the first leg, expected to start again in place of Valère Germain.

What managers say

Leonardo Jardim: "It will be difficult. One thing is sure, for us to qualify in our current state, we'll need to score three goals. Two will not be enough. We will play with this target," via BBC Sport.

Pep Guardiola: "The best way [to defend] is score goals. When one team scores many goals and you think about just defending, you kill yourself. The idea is to try and attack. We scored five goals when it's not easy to score against them. What you have to do is go to score goals," via BBC Sport.

Betting odds

AS Monaco to win: 7/5

Draw: 14/5

Manchester City to win: 17/10

AS Monaco

Possible XI: Subasic; Sidibe, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Mbappe, Falcao.

Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero.