Chelsea are edging closer towards completing a deal to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

According to the Daily Mail, the France international will be flying to London this weekend in order to complete his imminent switch to Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old has been a key player in helping his club win the league for the first time since 2000.

Bakayoko's form for Monaco has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe. The Ligue 1 outfit's league rivals Paris Saint-Germain, along with Bayern Munich and Manchester United registered interest in signing the midfielder.

Earlier this week, the Manchester Evening News reported that Bakayoko was yet to agree terms with the Premier League winners and the player was willing to join Jose Mourinho at United. However, it is believed the midfielder has now made a decision.

French publication L'Equipe claims that Bakayoko has decided to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Monaco and the west London club are set to agree a €40m (£35.12m, $44.7m) that will allow him to join the English club.

Chelsea have been negotiating with Bakayoko's representatives for several weeks in order to convince him to join the club. It is believed that the Blues have been successful in their efforts and have managed to beat the competition from United, PSG and Bayern in securing the midfielder's signature.

Antonio Conte is an admirer of the Monaco star and he will partner his compatriot N'Golo Kante in the central midfield position at Chelsea. The imminent arrival of Bakayoko will raise concern over Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabrgeas' future at the club.

The Serbian international and the former Arsenal captain are not short of options as they are attracting interest from England and abroad. Matic is believed to have offered himself to United as he is keen on reuniting with his former manager, Mourinho, at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are unlikely to sanction the sale of the two midfielders in the summer. Conte will be looking to have a bigger squad as the English champions return to the Champions League after a year's absence.