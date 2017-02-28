Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has announced plans for a £40m ($50m) share buyback after posting a 12% increase in revenues for the year ended 31 December.

The company reported profit before tax of £91.3m for the 12-month period, compared to a profit of £79.8m in 2015. Revenue came in at £316.4m.

The positive results were driven by strong growth in the insurance and home services businesses.

Outgoing chief executive Peter Plumb said: "We saved nearly seven million families £1.8bn on their household bills in 2016, which helped us grow revenues by 12%.

"Our technology investment programme is equipping us to save more families more money on a wider range of bills in the years ahead.

"Using data to make comparison more personalised, more informed, quicker and easier is differentiating us from other comparison sites."

The firm increased its full-year dividend to shareholders by 8% to 9.85p per share.

Mark Lewis, retail director at John Lewis, will succeed Plumb as chief executive of Moneysupermarket.com by May at the latest.