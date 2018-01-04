Age is just a number for Monica Bellucci. The Italian actress proved it once again by sharing a breathtaking photo of herself on social media.

Rocking a shimmering ankle-length dress, the 53-year-old actress is seen flaunting a big smile and bending forward slightly while seated on top of a rock for a photoshoot that has sent temperatures soaring on Instagram.

The Malena star is sure to give women half her age a run for their money as she looks flawless, with her long locks cascading down her shoulders and her hands touching her feet while seated on top of a rock.

"Happy New Year 2018, full of Joy, health and happiness. Buon anno, Bonne Année, Feliz Año ❤ Photo by Riccardo Tinelli , hair @johnnollet Mua @letiziacarnevale," Bellucci wrote next to the picture she has shared with her 1.2 million fans on the social media platform.

The photo has generated a bit of interest among fans as it has garnered more than 97,800 likes and hundreds of comments in just a couple of hours.

A fan confessed love for the actress, saying, "I love this woman. I love You. #Monica❤️", while another added, "Still looking so beautiful, as Always ❤❤."

"France is NOT her country. She is totally Italian. But yes... she's surely the most beautiful in France. And world," an admirer said and someone else added, "Monica your ethereal beauty is so much I can't take my eyes off of you. You stun and amaze me. Hope your new year is blessed with joy and happiness."

Many others also wished Bellucci a happy New Year, with a fan saying, "Happy New year gorgeous @monicabellucciofficiel have a magical 2018 ⚡️." Another added, "Happy new year to the most beautiful woman."

Having a physique like Bellucci is not easy. She previously revealed some of her workout secrets saying she often does Pilates and swims for 45 minutes to keep fit. She, however, added that while is "very active" her exercise routine is sporadic.

"For one month I do Pilates very often, then for the next I do nothing," she was quoted as saying by Daily Mail in 2016. "But I have an elastic [the giant bands used for resistance stretches] that I bring with me to hotels, so I can do elastic, sometimes on my own."