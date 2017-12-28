A man found guilty of fathering eight children with his own daughter who he kept as a "sex slave" has been jailed by an Argentinian court.

Domingo Bulacio was sentenced to 12 years behind bars by judges in a court in the northern city of Santiago del Estero yesterday (27 December).

DNA tests confirmed he was the father of the children born by his victim, named locally as Antonia. The eight children were fathered over a 22-year-period.

The 57-year-old, from Villa Balnearia, in the north of the South American country, has been dubbed 'The Monster of Villa Balnearia' after his catalogue of crimes was revealed. He declined to give evidence in his defence during the trial.

Bulacio had been in custody since his arrest in January last year following 45 days on the run from the authorities.

He fled the family home after his daughter went to her doctor and told him that her father had turned her into his sex slave when she was 11. The complaint was then passed onto the police to investigate.

Bulacio was found by police 30 miles away from his hometown hiding at a relatives' house in Loreto, Santiago del Estero, north central Argentina.

Antonia told a local paper that she had been abused from an early age by her dad and another relative, and had received death threats since going public with her ordeal.

Her mother abandoned the family home following abuse from Bulacio, according to local reports.

She said: "From the moment my mum left home I became my father's wife. He would hit me and used to chase me round the house with a lump of wood when he saw me chatting to a neighbour or simply wanted to abuse me.

"He threatened me constantly and I always feared for my life. He told me he would kill me if I said anything.

"I'm scared for my life and the life of my children because I'm receiving threats from my father's relatives to withdraw my complaint against him. They're not at all concerned about what's happened. I want him to rot in jail. I want justice to be done."