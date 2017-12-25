The deep sea continues to amaze researchers with its strange inhabitants, many of whom are still hidden from the world. But some make a rare appearance on the surface of the earth, because of the efforts of the deep sea divers.

Roman Fedortsov, a deep-sea fisherman who ventures into the Barents Sea — a shallow sea that opens to the Norwegian Arctic, has become a social media star because of the photos of the horrible-looking sea creatures that he shares on his official Twitter and Instagram account.

Fedortsov usually ventures in the Norwegian Sea, where he continues his quest for mysterious creatures. "We catch cod, haddock, wolfish, redfish, and halibut. Sometimes in trawl, I find something interesting," he told IB Times UK.

His recent catch is a monster spider and a rare black sea devil. He has shared the images of the creatures on social media and people can't stop talking about them.

"My wife knows how I'm afraid of spiders. This is a spider from the depths," he wrote about his latest catch. Although the post got more than 7,000 likes within a day, the internet users found the sea creature creepy.

"Looks like the face hugger from aliens," one of the fisherman's 200,000 followers wrote. "Face Hugger lives," added another. "That so sick! Always wanted to find one of those," said a third one.

A few days back he caught a rare black sea devil fish and shared the image with his fans. "Linophryne Brevibarbata, commonly called the "Bearded Sea Devils". This is a female. Male much smaller than female," the Russian fisherman wrote about his catch.

The image of the fish resembles the devious creature or an alien from a Hollywood movie. "Hello from Hell," Fedortsov took a jibe at the rare fish. According to National Geographic, the fish lives deep within the sea in the twilight zone' also known as the Mesopelagic – a dark, chilly habitat that lies below 660 to 3,300 feet below the surface.

While there is very little information about the species, a deep-sea ecologist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, managed to catch one such rare fish alive in 2014 and kept it in a custom-made special darkroom with freezing temperature to replicate the black devil's home deep within the ocean.