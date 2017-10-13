The dying wish of Moors Murderer Ian Brady to have his ashes scattered to music that depicts a "diabolical orgy" has been denied by a High Court judge.

The child killer, who died in detention at the age of 79 in May, had asked for Hector Berlioz's classical piece Symphonie Fantastique to be played as his remains were cremated.

But Chancellor of the High Court, Sir Geoffrey Vos, ruled on Friday (13 October) it would cause "legitimate offence" to the families of Brady's victims and that there should be "no music and no ceremony".

Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s. At least three of their victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Friday's ruling came after Tameside and Oldham councils had asked the High Court to make a decision relating to Brady's remains.

Despite five months passing since his death, the two councils were concerned the serial killer's body had not yet been disposed of.

They claimed Brady's executor, solicitor Robin Makin, had failed to make proper arrangements.

"I am satisfied also that it is both necessary and expedient for the matter to be taken out of Mr Makin's hands if the deceased's body is to be disposed of quickly, lawfully and decently," Sir Geoffrey said.

"Even after a hearing that has lasted for one and a half days, the parties have not been able to agree precisely how the deceased's body should be disposed of.

"Section 116 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 and the court's inherent jurisdiction over estates allows it in this case to give directions as to who should dispose of the deceased body, and as to how it should be disposed of."

He added: "I decline to permit the playing of the fifth movement of the Symphony Fantastique at the cremation as Mr Makin requested.

"As the composer's programme notes describe, the theme and subject of the piece means legitimate offence would be caused to the families of the deceased's victims once it became known it had been played.

"It was not suggested by Mr Makin that the deceased had requested any other music to be played or any other ceremony to be performed, and in those circumstances, I propose to direct that there be no music and no ceremony."

The judge went on to quote a description of French 19th century composer Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique from Wikipedia.

He said: "'Fifth movement: "Songe d'une nuit du sabbat" (Dream of the Night of the Sabbath): In both the program notes, Berlioz wrote: '[The musician] sees himself at a witches' sabbath, in the midst of a hideous gathering of shades, sorcerers and monsters of every kind who have come together for his funeral.

"'Strange sounds, groans, outbursts of laughter; distant shouts which seem to be answered by more shouts.

"'The beloved melody appears once more, but has now lost its noble and shy character; it is now no more than a vulgar dance tune, trivial and grotesque: it is she who is coming to the sabbath ... Roar of delight at her arrival ... She joins the diabolical orgy ...

"'The funeral knell tolls, burlesque parody of the Dies irae, the dance of the witches ...'.

"I have no difficulty in understanding how legitimate offence would be caused to the families of the deceased's victims once it became known that this movement had been played at his cremation. I decline to permit it."

Sir Geoffrey also noted previous assurances sought by coroner Christopher Sumner that Brady's ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, where some of his victims' remains were found.

The judge said Makin could not be "entrusted" with Brady's ashes because he had been "so secretive" over arrangements.

Sir Geoffrey said: "Had he discussed the matter openly with the claimants and with Sefton Borough Council and given clear undertakings that he was not intending to scatter the deceased's ashes in their areas, these proceedings might have been avoided.

"Even now, he has refused to say what he intends to do with the ashes if he is allowed custody of them."

Sir Geoffrey said he was satisfied that the best proposal available is that an officer of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council arrange the disposal of Brady's remains.

Brady was jailed in 1966 for murdering John Kilbride, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

He later admitted murdering Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett, whose body has never been found.