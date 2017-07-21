Fluminese attacker and mooted Manchester United target Richarlison is open to a move to England but is also considering Italy and Holland, according to his agent Renato Velasco.

Richarlison, 20, joined Fluminese from America Mineiro for around £2m in January 2016 and has impressed with his performances in the Brazilian top-flight. A number of European clubs are believed to have been monitoring the Brazil Under-20 international, with interest from Serie A seeming to be the most prevalent.

The forward's agent Velasco confirmed interest in his client from Italian outfits Inter Milan and Sampdoria, but said there was no evidence of AC Milan being in the chase. However, the free-spending Italian giants are believed to have heavily scouted Richarlison, along with Manchester United.

Velasco was keen to state Richarlison's happiness to play for "any club" but revealed the attacker is most keen on a switch to either Italy, England or Holland, with Ajax one of the many sides said to be interested in his services.

"Yes, there is interest from a few clubs in Italy," Velasco told FCInterNews.it, relayed by talkSPORT. "Inter and Sampdoria, yes, but not the Rossoneri (AC Milan), at least not right now.

"The truth is that he is ready to play for any club, big or small and there is a lot of speculation around him. He is talking about Italy, but also England and Holland."

It is not known if a move for Richarlison is high on Jose Mourinho's agenda, but the Manchester United boss recently urged Red Devils chief executive Ed Woodward to complete deals for his transfer targets.

Mourinho voiced his unhappiness at Manchester United's perceived dithering in the transfer market a few days ago and is desperate to see a third new face arrive in his squad as soon as possible. Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof have already been recruited this summer but deals for the likes of Ivan Perisic and Fabinho are some way off from being completed.