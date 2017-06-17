Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has confirmed that Manchester United's deal for Alvaro Morata will not be affected by the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the Spanish capital.

A source close to Ronaldo informed IBTimes UK on Friday (16 June) that the Portuguese star was 'outraged' and wants to leave the Spanish capital club after he was accused of evading tax of €14.7m (£13m, $16m) from 2011 to 2014. The 32-year-old forward's future has been thrown into doubt with many predicting that he will find pastures new ahead of next season.

United, meanwhile, have been in negotiations with Real over a move for Morata since the beginning of the month and are said to be close to finalising a deal to bring the striker to Old Trafford. It is believed that the Premier League club has agreed personal terms with the Spain international with only the transfer fee yet to be agreed.

There was talk that the Morata deal could be held up following Ronaldo's decision to want to leave the club, but Calderon has assured that it is a completely separate matter. The 15-goal forward is said to be unhappy in Spain after struggling for game time under Zinedine Zidane and the club are happy to sanction the move if their €90m valuation is met.

"Alvaro Morata is not happy at Real Madrid," Calderon told the Sun.

"He hasn't played and it's the kind of deal and agreement which is great for all sides. The player, Manchester United and Real Madrid, all parties will be very happy with the deal," Real's former president added.

Meanwhile, Spanish television programme El Chiringuito [according to The Express], claims that Chelsea are planning a late bid for Morata as Antonio Conte looks to bring in a replacement for Diego Costa, who has been asked to leave the club.

The Blues manager is said to be a big fan of the Spain striker and is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. Real are said to be happy with the late interest as it will help their chances of securing the best possible deal.