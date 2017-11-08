More than 72,000 people have signed a petition calling on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to step down in the wake of a controversy over damaging comments he made regarding a British citizen being held in Iran.

Johnson told a parliamentary committee earlier in November that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker and a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF), was "simply teaching people journalism" in Iran when she was arrested in 2016. The 38-year-old mother from London was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of leading a "soft coup".

Although his speech was welcomed, Johnson was criticised for incorrectly stating that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in the country in a working capacity.

Both TRF and Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard, maintain that the woman was on holiday at the time of her arrest – a central part of her defence – and called on Johnson to retract his remarks.

In spite of calls to do so, Johnson did not fully backtrack on his comments, nor did he apologise. However, he admitted he could have been "clearer" and suggested he goes to Iran by the end of the year to further discuss the case.

The Foreign Secretary is now facing calls to resign, amid fears Iran will exploit his comments to double Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sentence.

"Our government should be working day and night to help gain her release," read the petition on Change.org.

It calls on Johnson to resign because "he is for the job".

"Because he lobs grenades at sensitive situations. He lacks attention to detail. And in doing so, is a threat to British people and damaging overseas relations. That's why I'm calling for Boris to step down from his role as Foreign Secretary," it continues.

"This is not the only mistake Boris has made. Just last month he made jokes about clearing away dead bodies in Libya to turn Sirte into the next Dubai."

The petition was launched on 7 November, after MPs including Labour's Yvette Cooper and Green Party's Caroline Lucas called on Johnson to leave his office.

Meanwhile , others – including Conservative Sir Edward Leigh – defended Johnson, arguing that Iran, and not the Foreign Secretary, should be blamed for the treatment meted out to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.