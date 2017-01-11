Morgan Schneiderlin is on the brink of leaving Manchester United for Everton, Jose Mourinho has confirmed. The France international has not made a single Premier League start this season and has become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford just 18 months after joining from Southampton.

BBC Sport understand the Toffees, who are seventh in the Premier League, have had a bid of £22m accepted for the 24-year-old. Mourinho has previously stated that Schneiderlin was free to leave after receiving a bid from West Bromwich Albion, but the midfielder now seems destined for Merseyside.

Schneiderlin could complete the move from United in time to make his Everton debut against neighbours Manchester City on Sunday [15 January].

"[I know] no details but before the match I was informed by Mr Woodward that the situation is to close," Mourinho told Sky Sports, according to Manutd.com, prior to the English League Cup semi-final first leg win over Hull City. "Morgan is more than probably going to Everton."

One player seemingly staying at United however is Marouane Fellaini, who scored his first goal of the season after coming off the bench against Hull. Juan Mata's toe-poked strike after 55 minutes had put the hosts ahead, but Fellaini helped them put one foot in the Wembley final with a second as he headed home Matteo Darmian's cross.

The Belgium international, who was widely criticised after conceding a late penalty against Everton in December which cost United three points, won the acclaim of the home crowd and shared an emotional embrace with Mourinho while celebrating the goal.

While the second goal gives new manager Marco Silva's Hull a mountain to climb in the second leg at the KCOM Stadium, it puts United on course for a meeting with either Liverpool or Southampton in the final in February.

"[Fellaini] wanted to show that he knows how much I supported him in a couple of difficult moments for him," Mourinho added. "Probably because I told him he was going to score the second goal, I don't know. But it was nice for him to score in front of the fans and that second goal could be an important goal."