A morgue technician was fired after tests revealed he had sex with the corpse of a murdered Russian Big Brother contestant.

Reality star Oksana Aplekaeva, a former contestant on Russia's top reality show Dom-2, was murdered in 2008. Applesaeva's remains were found by a lorry driver on the side of a motorway.

Though the reality star's murderer has not been caught, new details led police to exhume her body and conduct additional forensic tests. Evidence from these tests revealed Aplekaeva had been sexually assaulted after her death.

DNA tests led investigators to a forensic morgue technician identified as 37-year-old Alexander as the perpetrator of the sexual violation. According to MailOnline, Alexander was forced to resign from the morgue, where he had worked for 12 years, after his actions emerged.

"I could not argue against science," he said. "I have not been able to find a job for three months." Alexander, whose last name was not revealed, said his wife left him after the discovery of his actions and changed her phone number.

Russian reports made no suggestion that Alexander had interfered with any other corpses during his time working in the morgue. Local media reported that Alexander cannot be punished for sexually violating Aplekaeva's corpse because there is no law in Russia that covers that.

Russian police have, however, emphasised that Alexander was not responsible for Aplekaeva's death. The star's unidentified killer is believed to have thrown her out of a moving vehicle and later returned to the scene to cover up the body.