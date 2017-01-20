Morocco take on Togo in a Group C clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade Oyem, Oyem on Friday, 20 January.

The Atlas Lions started the tournament on a disappointing note following their 1-0 defeat to DR Congo. It was forward Junior Kabananga's second half goal that saw Morocco suffer a defeat in the first match.

Herve Renard is aware that a defeat in the second match against Togo will end the North African nation's chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Afcon. They need a victory on Friday to improve their chances of making it to the quarter-finals.

Togo, on the other hand, settled for a disappointing draw against Ivory Coast. Claude Le Roy will not be disappointed to take a point against the defending champions, who have several high-profile, quality players in the squad.

They will be looking for their first win of the tournament when they take on Morocco in the Group C clash. A defeat for Togo could dent their chances of sealing a berth in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Morocco to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Morocco to win: 19/20

Draw: 21/10

Togo to win: 7/2

Team News

Morocco

Possible XI: Munir; Dirar, Benatia, Da Costa, Mendyl; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa, Saiss, El Kaddouri; Carcela, Bouhaddouz.

Togo

Possible XI: Agassa; Gakpe, Romao, Ouro Akoriko, Dakonam; Dossevi, Ayite, Lalawele, Bebou; Adebayor, Laba.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: