After months of continuing bad press, Donald Trump's approval ratings have sunk to another all-time low, according to a newly released poll.

The Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. found that just 32% of Americans approved of the current trajectory of the Trump administration.

Those figures are down from 42% in March and 35% in June.

Meanwhile, the president's disapproval ratings rose to 67%, less than nine months into his tenure as commander-in-chief.

Many Americans surveyed in the poll felt that the president didn't understand the problems they faced in real life, with 64% saying that Trump didn't understand their needs "not very well" or "not very well at all."

His job approval rating also took a hit, averaging at around 40%. This comes after the US economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, the first such monthly loss in seven years, though this has be blamed on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma which battered large parts of Texas and Florida.

Trump's response to the hurricanes has been crucial to his recent dip in approvals, with some praising his work in the mainland US, but has faced sharp criticism for the government response to the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Trump's continuing battle with Republican senators over Obamacare has also dented his approvals, after a Hail Mary attempt to repeal the health act was made in vein at the end of September.

A brewing storm between Trump and his secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called Trump a "moron", has also put the focus back on a chaotic White House.

The Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs research survey was conducted on 28 September to the 2 October among 1,150 adults. The margin of error was 4.1 percentage points.