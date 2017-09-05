A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Jessica Alba has sent her fans into a meltdown with an adorable video that she has shared on social media.

Wearing a black t-shirt and a grey cap, the Sin City actress is seen making cute faces and sipping on her "favorite morning smoothie" in her kitchen.

"Check out my story to see how I make my favorite morning smoothie @zicococonut #banana #gardenofliferaw protein #matchapowder #ice inspired by my Homegirl #entrepreneur @katherinepower," the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside the short clip she has shared with her 11.4 million fans on Instagram.

The video has already garnered more than 345,000 likes, with many of her fans calling the actress "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"The most beautiful girl in the world," a fan commented.

Another fan added, " Holla ... your picture is absolutely beautiful. I like it. Greetings from Germany."

"You are so friggin' beautiful (just stating fact, no disrespect to Cash or yourself). Peace ," a third said.

There were others who also asked the Good Luck Chuck star to divulge more ideas on creating some perfect snacks.

"Hey @jessicaalba do you have any breakfast lunch or snack ideas while carrying? :)" a fan asked.

Another added, "Can you give us the ingredients in a list :( amounts are important."

Alba and her partner Cash Warren are expecting their third child. The couple is also parents to two adorable little girls – Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 6.

Alba took to the photo-and-video sharing application in July to announce her pregnancy with a video, which shows her and her two little girls holding large balloons in the shape of the numbers.

"Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Alba wrote alongside the short clip. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed.