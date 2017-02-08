If the once-vivacious socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was on your show, or at your dinner party, there was never a dull moment.

The television personality and It girl was found dead in her London residence today (8 February), just three months after she revealed she was suffering from a brain tumour.

Aside from her struggle with with drugs, particularly cocaine, the god-daughter of Prince Charles and charity patron had a spritely and infectious personality that led to her becoming a regular small-screen fixture.

The paparazzi-favourite was thrown into the mainstream limelight in 2002 when she made an appearance on ITV television series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, where she finished runner up.

She was such a popular contestant that in November 2005, she presented the behind-the-scenes series on ITV2, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Now.

Palmer-Tomkinson also appeared in some entertaining celebrity specials including A Place in the Sun and Blind Date.

Here are a few of Palmer-Tomkinson's best TV moments:

1. I'm A Celeb

On her I'm A Celeb appearance in 2002, the socialite made the nation giggle with her entertaining argument with fellow campmate Darren Day when she made it very clear that she was sick of his farting. The actor couldn't understand why she was so bothered about his flatulence, and an argument broke out.

2. Getting 'high' with Frank Skinner

In 1999, Palmer-Tomkinson made a rambling, narcotic-fuelled appearance on Frank Skinner's chat show as her cocaine problem became public knowledge. In a follow-up interview, she and Skinner smoked a joint on stage and sang Afroman's Because I Got High with the audience.

3. Top Gear interview

The It girl was interviewed by Jeremy Clarkson on Top Gear where she spoke about driving, cars and her most recent TV appearances including Blind Date, before featuring as the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car.

4. Blind Date

Also in 1999, Palmer-Tomkinson continued her small screen success by appearing on Blind Date, where she dragged her date on an entertaining shopping spree and entertained viewers with her mischievous personality.

5. Jeremy Kyle interview

Things took a rather serious turn for the reality television star in the later years of her life. In an interview with Jeremy Kyle, Palmer-Tomkinson gave a candid interview about a near-death experience after becoming a recluse. She opened up about her £35,000 rehab visit and addiction to cocaine, telling the ITV host: "I remember saying my prayers. I knew my heart was stopping."