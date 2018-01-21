ðŸ–¤ by @dannydesantos A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

Glamour model Demi Rose Mawby has stunned fans with her latest professionally shot Instagram post, where she appears to go nude underneath a sheer mesh black gown.

The 22-year-old model and DJ, who once dated Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfrend Tyga, looks over her shoulder in the outdoor photo with flawless makeup and her long dark hair worn in a wet-look style.

While the backless, long-sleeved maxi dress appears to be demure upon first glance, Mawby is actually nude underneath, showing off side boob and her derriere to her 6.2m followers and counting.

The picture, taken by Danny DeSantos in Cape Verde, is yet another celebration of Mawby's voluptuous physique that is a body-positive inspiration to aspiring young models across the globe.

Fans were quick to praise Mawby's latest shot, with one person writing: ''Erotic,'' as another put: ''Damn, this pic!!! Amazing... No words @demirosemawby.''

A third added: ''Wild and dark temptress.''

While someone else said: ''The most perfect girl on earth .''

The snap comes after Mawby recently revealed the secrets to maintaining her curvy figure.

The newbie fitness fanatic attributed her curves to "genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet" in an interview with The Sun.

Mawby has switched up her workout routine in recent months, with her trainer Dean Delandro telling the publication that her "progress has really skyrocketed" after adopting the new fitness programme.

"Demi's progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training programme," Delandro, the owner of HD Personal Development and Reset Yourself Ltd, said.

"I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry's boot camp or equivalent."

Mawby recently took to Twitter to pat herself on the back for hitting the gym religiously, writing, "So proud of myself for putting so much effort into the gym these past few months. I've been working out more than I ever have done before☺️ I feel so much fitter & healthier.

"Waking up early, half asleep, getting to the gym and killing an hour tough session with my trainer makes me feel so good afterwards! I love it so much!" she added.