WWE's current roster is overflowing with talented stars like AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton and John Cena among others. With such massive talents around, some superstars' exemplary work in the squared circle has been going unnoticed.

As these stars have not been receiving the appreciation they deserve for their hard work, the federation has come up with its list called Editor's Choice that puts the spotlight back on these wrestlers.

The list reveals the names of stars who are the most underrated in the company right now. The editors have also explained the reason why these stars have been picked from among all the wrestlers that are currently working on its three brands - Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT.

However, the explanation as to why these stars are being termed underrated despite their successes in the ring will come as no surprise to fans, but if you what to check out the editors' comments on their picks then head over to WWE.com by clicking here.

Check out the 8 most underrated superstars in WWE:

The Miz

American Alpha (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable)

Emma

Cedric Alexander

Curtis Axel

Apollo Crews

Liv Morgan

Gran Metalik