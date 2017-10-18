A 15-year-old year old boy is fighting for his life following a stabbing in north-east Manchester. Police were called after 7.10pm on 17 October to Worsley Avenue in Moston following reports that a boy had been found with stab wounds. The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A 13-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding. Police said they are still trying to "piece together the puzzle" as to why the teenager was stabbed in the street and are appealing for any information from the public.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said she didn't hear any trouble or fighting outside on the night the boy was stabbed.

She told the Manchester Evening News: "I didn't hear any commotion all night. The only thing I did hear was a group of kids singing happy birthday. But I didn't hear police or anything."

Greater Manchester Police inspector Matt Oxley said: "This was a horrific attack on a young boy who is now fighting for his life. My thoughts are with him and his family.

"Our investigation is in it's very early stages so we are appealing for anyone who knows what happened to get in touch. We have made an arrest, however, we are still trying to piece together the puzzle and would appreciate the public's help."

A GMP spokesperson added: "Police have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed. Shortly after 7.10pm on Tuesday 17 October 2017, police were called by the Ambulance Service to Worsley Avenue in Mosley to reports that a boy had been found with stab wounds.

"Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital. He is currently in a life-threatening condition. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a section 18 wounding. Police are now appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1969 of the 17 October 2017, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.