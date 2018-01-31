An Australian woman has been jailed for allowing her daughter to be raped by a stranger after he asked if he could have sex with a "younger version of herself".

The 47-year-old mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to four years after she admitted to procuring a young person for carnal knowledge after she left her 16-year-old daughter in a motel room with the man who she met on the internet.

The court in Ipswich, Queensland, heard how the accused took her teenage daughter to the room in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, where she was raped by a man named only as "Thommo" while she waited outside.

The mother said she agreed for Thommo to meet her daughter as he wanted sex with younger version of herself and feared he would split up with her if she failed to arrange the rendezvous.

Police have still been unable to locate Thommo after he raped the teenager.

The victim, now an adult, told the court how since the incident she has felt "nothing but pain, anger... mentally numb as to how a mother can do this to a child", reported the Queensland Times.

Upon sentencing, Judge Lynch told the defendant: "What occurred was your daughter was raped. You procured her and you stood by while all that happened.

"It was done for your own selfish reasons. Your conduct was an appalling breach of trust a mother has in respect of her daughter.

"You were to protect her yet you are the one who procured her to be available for sexual intercourse."

The mother reportedly yelled out "you're a f*****g b***h" at her daughter while she was being taken out of court to begin her four-year sentence, which will be suspended after 12 months.