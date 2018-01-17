Police are appealing for information to help find two women who assaulted a 15-year-old girl during "an unprovoked and vicious attack".

The assailants, believed to be mother and daughter, are wanted in connection with a racially aggravated assault at a fast food restaurant in north-east London on 6 November 2017.

The victim, who was of Asian appearance, had been eating with friends in a fast food restaurant in Waltham Forest when food was thrown at her.

The teenager then turned around to see who had thrown the food, before being racially abused by the two women.

The older of the two women then pulled the victim's hair causing her to fall to the floor, before both suspects kicked her while she laid on the ground.

As the victim rose, a hot drink was thrown at her face. She also suffered a broken arm as a result of the attack.

CCTV images have now been released of the two women wanted in connection with the attack. The first suspect is aged in her 50s, while the second assailant is thought to be in her early to mid-20s.

Detective Constable Rosie Doyle, from Waltham Forest CID, said: "This was an unprovoked and vicious attack which has left the victim very shaken and with a serious injury. If you recognise the women in these pictures, we would urge you to get in touch.

"We do not tolerate hate crime of any form and encourage victims and witnesses to come forward and report such incidents to the police."

If you saw the attack or have any information which could assist the investigation, please call police on 101 or on Twitter at @MetCC or @MPSWForest.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.