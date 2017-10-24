A man has been arrested after a horrified Texas mother found a video of her seven-year-old daughter's rape on a tablet.

Jose Trinidad Gonzalez, 35, allowed the victim and her siblings to play video games on his tablet, a San Antonio Police Department arrest report revealed.

On Sunday (22 October), the victim's mother checked the tablet to see what video games her children were playing. When she opened the "deleted photos" folder, she discovered a picture of her daughter's genitals and a video of Gonzalez raping her, according to the report.

The mother notified police, who arrested Gonzalez and booked him into jail. The suspect's relationship to the mother and the children remains unclear.

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, he remains in the Bear County Jail on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, Gonzalez faces between five years to life in prison, The San Antonio Current reported.