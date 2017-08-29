Showing off her feisty side, pop star Lady Gaga unleashed major sex appeal in the skimpiest of crop tops as she covered the latest issue of V magazine.

Captured in black and white, the image goes on to speak volumes about the songstress, who has unfailingly grabbed eyeballs with her outrageous looks over the years.

"The wait is over!" read the photo description alongside a debut shot of the magazine cover on its official Instagram account. "V109 #TheMusicIssue is finally here, with homecoming queen (and previous guest-editor) @ladygaga, who has had every metamorphic moment of her career commemorated with a V cover."

Photographed by the well-known Hedi Slimane, the cover snap put Gaga in the spotlight over the serious display of underboob in a teeny-tiny top along with a crucifix adorning her neck.

Apart from the skin show, the picture sparked buzz for showing the Poker Face hitmaker in her natural best – with her blonde tresses swept back and her face showing minimal signs of makeup.

"Mother monster," one fan hailed the 31-year-old singer, while others couldn't help drawing comparisons with another famous blonde beauty, Madonna.

"Very early Madonna's look," wrote the viewer, as someone else added, "She looks like madonna's daughter."

The Born This Way hitmaker, who has been stirring news of late with her latest release, Joanne, opened up about the new album and several other integral parts of her life to V magazine.

"I have these wonderful powerful women in my life. They wake me up every day and make sure I am powerful, feeling good and strong. And also the gay men in my life," she says.

And about her new music, she adds, "I want to connect with people on a deeper level. And I wanna be able to see all those other things I'm interested in, but slowly and differently. Joanne is about living every day as if it's my last."

Apart from the music releases, the Grammy-winning singer will also debut her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, on Netflix in September.