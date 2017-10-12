A 40-year-old mother and her nine-year-old son have been found in the Hunter Valley, in New South Wales, Australia after they went missing in the bush since 2 October.

Michelle Pittman and her son Dylan were located on the Mount Royal Road within the Mount Royal National Park at about 12.30pm local time (2.30am BST) on Thursday (12 October).

They both survived the 10 days by drinking water from a rock pool, 7 News website reported.

The mother and the son were reported missing by family members on 4 October when they failed to return.

A large-scale search was launched on Monday to trace them. Police, SES, paramedics and National Parks and Wildlife rangers all helped in finding the mother and child, the Daily Mail reported.

The two were picked up by police after making their way onto Mount Royal Road.

The pair were found in good condition, NSW Police Inspector Joanne Schultz told 7 News.

They have been taken to the Singleton Hospital to receive treatment for dehydration and insect bites.

