Fresh images and detailed specifications of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have leaked days ahead their launch at the Mobile World Congress 2017 at Barcelona.

Spanish e-tailer Ktronix accidentally put the photos of the devices along with their specifications on its site, which famed tipster Evan Blass got hold of and tweeted. The photos show the two devices sporting a similar design as the Moto G4 range with an improved camera sensor for the Moto G5 Plus in particular.

The models are crafted in metallic bodies featuring 1080p displays, 2GB RAM, fast charging and fingerprint readers. However, the Moto G5 Plus sports a slightly larger 5.2in screen as compared to the G5's 5in screen. The Plus model will also sport a better processor, the Snapdragon 625 where as the basic model will entail a Snapdragon 430 processor.

Both devices will come pre-installed with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, but the G5 Plus sports a bigger battery of 3,000 mAh capacity compared to the G5's 2,800 mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, both models will have a 5MP front facing camera, but the G5 Plus will have a 12MP dual-focus sensor compared to the G5's 13MP sensor. Both models will also sport a water repellent coat which will not be as advanced as the IP68 water resistance seen on Samsung phones, but could handle a splash of water.

Although there is no confirmation on the pricing, tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE had earlier claimed that the Moto G5 will be priced at €189 (£160, $200). Motorola has already sent out invites for the MWC 2017 event.

Rumoured Tech Specs