For only the second time this season, Dani Pedrosa has won pole position in the MotoGP final in the much anticipated Catalunya GP. The Repsol Honda rider was up to speed in no time in free practice and improved on his performance during Saturday's (10 June) 15-minute qualifying session (Q2).

Where to watch live

Live coverage of the final race of the Grand Prix starts at 1pm BST on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. Real-time internet updates are available on MotoGP's official website. Live streaming is available on BTSport.com and mobile users can stream it live via BT Sport's official app.

Qualifying review

Pedrosa was the fastest during the qualifying session as he clocked a time of 1:43.870s, the only one to break the 1.44s barrier. This was his 48th GP pole and the 30th in his MotoGP career. Joining him in the first row would be Ducati Team's Jorge Lorenzo and Octo Pramac Racing Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Lorenzo, who managed, what will be his first front-row start for Ducati, was only 0.331 of a second behind Pedrosa. Petrucci, who had a brilliant Mugello MotoGP, where he finished in a podium spot, was 0.350 of a second off the first place.

Leading row two would be the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez on Repsol Honda. Marquez was unfortunate as he suffered a few crashes on Saturday, but managed to put the disappointments behind him to qualify fourth. Making the cut in row two would be Reale Avintia Racing's Hector Barbera and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's Aleix Espagaro.

The biggest surprise from qualifying would be the fate of Mugello MotoGP race winner, Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso, who managed to qualify on top of row three in seventh. He will be accompanied by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales and Monster Yamaha Tech 3's Jonas Folger. Meanwhile, nine time champion Valentino Rossi, who was suffering from a few chest injuries, finished in the 13th spot, and out of Q1.

Top 15 qualifying results from Catalunya Grand Prix: