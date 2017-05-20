Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso was the fastest during the second practice session of the 2017 French MotoGP. After finishing 14th in Free Practice 1, the Italian rider impressed in Free Practice 2 to finish Friday's session on top.

Where to watch live

The third free practice session starts at 8.55am BST. Live coverage of the qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix starts at 1.20pm BST on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. Real-time internet updates are available on MotoGP's official website. Live streaming is available on BTSport.com and mobile users can stream it live via BT Sport's official app.

Practice review

Australia's Jack Miller was the fastest during the first practice session after he clocked a time of 1:37.467s. However, he struggled in FP2 as he finished seventh, 1.056s behind Dovizioso, who was the fastest with a time of 1:41.673s.

Defending champion and Honda rider Marc Marquez was the second fastest in both the practice sessions at the Le Mans Circuit. The Spaniard will be hoping that he can finish the qualifying session on top to clinch the pole for Sunday's race.

The Yamaha duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi were successful in finishing in the top 10. They finished in eight and 10th spots respectively. Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa had a disappointing spell as he finished outside the top 10 in FP2.

Top 10 Free Practice 2 results from Le Mans circuit:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 1:41.673s

2. Marc Marquez (Esp) Honda 1:41.716s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Pramac 1:41.906s

4. Scott Redding (GBR) Pramac 1:41.925s

5. Andrea Iannone (Ita) Suzuki 1:42.078s

6. Alvaro Bautista (Ita) Aspar 1:42.625s

7. Jack Miller (Aus) Estrella Galicia 1:42.729s

8. Maverick Viñales (Ita) Yamaha 1:42.894s

9. Sam Lowes (GBR) Aprilia 1:42.998s

10. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 1:43.006s