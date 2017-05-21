Maverick Vinales continued his practice form into Saturday's (20 May) qualifying session as the Movistar Yamaha rider took pole for the 2017 French Grand Prix. He will lead Sunday's race at the Bugatti Circuit Le Mans.

Where to watch live

Live coverage of the final race of the French Grand Prix starts at 1pm BST on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. Real-time internet updates are available on MotoGP's official website. Live streaming is available on BTSport.com and mobile users can stream it live via BT Sport's official app.

Qualifying review

Vinales was the fastest during the qualifying session as he clocked a time of 1:31.991s. His Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi will start Sunday's race from the second spot. The latter was 0.106s behind the Spaniard, forcing him to miss out on a pole position.

It was a day to remember for Monster Yamaha's Frenchman Johann Zarco, as he clinched his first front row start of the season in third place and will be desperate to leave a mark in his home country. Cal Crutchlow from LCR Honda was the man just behind Zarco in the race and will start in fourth spot after struggling in the final lap, ahead of defending champion Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in what was a disappointing day for the Spaniard. Andrea Dovizioso from the Ducati Team finished the second row.

Scott Redding from Octo Pramac Racing will start the race in P7 despite despite suffering a crash while Pol Espargaro of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing shall give the debuting Austrian factory their best ever qualifying position till date date in P8, while his teammate Bradley Smith rounds up qualifying with a 10th place finish.

Top 10 qualifying results from Bugatti Circuit Le Mans:

1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 31.994s [Lap 7/8] 303km/h

2. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 32.100s +0.106s[8/8] 302km/h

3. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 32.229s +0.235s [6/6] 300km/h

4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 32.300s +0.306s [8/8] 303km/h

5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 32.493s +0.499s [8/9] 301km/h

6. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 32.726s +0.732s [7/7] 308km/h

7. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.119s +1.125s [3/7] 307km/h

8. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 33.399s +1.405s [7/7] 302km/h

9. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 33.517s +1.523s [8/8] 304km/h

10. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 33.629s +1.635s [4/9] 296km/h

11. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.756s +1.762s [3/5] 299km/h

12. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 33.955s +1.961s [3/5] 299km/h