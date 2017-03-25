Yamaha new boy Maverick Vinales started the 2017 Qatar MotoGP on a brighter note as he was the fastest during the third free practice session at the Losail International Circuit on Friday.

Where to watch live

Live coverage of the qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix starts at 5.35pm GMT on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. Real-time internet updates are available on MotoGP's official website. Live streaming is available on BTSport.com and mobile users can stream it live via BT Sport's official app.

Overview

Vinales finished Friday's session on the top as the Spaniard clocked a time of 1:54.834s to clinch the first spot in Free Practice 3. Yamaha would be delighted with his display, but his teammate Valentino Rossi failed to finish in the top 10.

The Italian 0.956s behind Vinales to finish the third practice session in the 13th spot. The former's compatriot and Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone missed the top spot by 0.014s as he was forced to settle for the second spot.

Defending champion and Honda rider Marc Marquez finished ninth in FP2 and managed to improve his position by moving to seventh spot. His teammate Dani Pedrsoa was fifth with a time of 1:55.113s.

Jorgen Lorenzo left Yamaha and moved to Ducati and the Spaniard was successful in finishing in top 10 as he was the ninth fastest in the third practice session of the 2017 Qatar Grand Prix.

Top 10 results from Free Practice 3 from Losail International Circuit:

1. Maverick Vinales (Esp) Yamaha 1:54.834s

2. Andrea Iannone (Ita) Suzuki 1:54.848s

3. Johann Zarco (Fra) Tech 3 1:55.008s

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 1:55.042s

5. Dani Pedrosa (Esp) Honda 1:55.113s

6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR)LCR 1:55.211s

7. Marc Marquez (Esp) Honda 1:55.296s

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Pramac 1:55.435s

9. Jorge Lorenzo (Esp) Ducati 1:55.461s

10. Aleix Espargaro (Esp) Aprilia 1:55.634s