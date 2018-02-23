Jose Mourinho has made two additions to Manchester United's Champions League squad with the inclusion of academy prospects Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton.

Gomes is highly rated by the coaches at Carrington – United's training base – and the striker became the youngest player to make his debut for the club since Duncan Edwards when he played in the final Premier League game of last season against Crystal Palace.

The 17-year-old made his second appearance for the club in the FA Cup against Yeovil Town earlier this year. Hamilton, on the other hand, is yet to make an appearance for the first-team, but made the matchday squad for the first time when he replaced Paul Pogba in the team for the FA Cup fifth round against Huddersfield Town.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have added the duo to the B list, which includes players born on or after 1 January, 1996 and have been eligible to play for the concerned club for at least two years uninterrupted post their 15th birthday.

Gomes and Hamilton's inclusion in United's Champions League squad comes after the club's youth side were knocked out of the Uefa Youth League by arch rivals Liverpool on Wednesday (21 February).

The Red Devils' Under-19 side went down 2-0 to the Merseyside club in the round of 16 of the competition with Ben Woodburn and Rafael Camacho bagging the goals for the Reds. Steven Gerrard's side progressed to the quarter-finals where they will meet Manchester City.

Gomes and Hamilton will join fellow academy graduates Scott McTominay - who made his fourth appearance of the campaign in Europe's elite club competition against Sevilla on Wedneday - and goalkeepers Joel Pereira and Kieran O'Hara.

United's updated Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira*, Kieran O'Hara*

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay*, Ethan Hamilton*

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford*, Angel Gomes*