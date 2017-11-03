Jose Mourinho could be open to allowing Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United on a temporary basis when the January transfer window opens as the midfielder struggles to break into the first-team at Old Trafford.

The left-back has hardly featured for the Red Devils despite returning to full fitness over a month back and has been restricted to just two EFL Cup appearances so far this season. He is said to be looking for a way out of the club as well.

Shaw has endured a strained relationship with the Portuguese manager since his arrival last summer and it looks like he has completely fallen out of favour this season.

According to The Sun, the defender is not in Mourinho's plans for the rest of the campaign and is said to be open to sanctioning a move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Marcos Rojo is on his way back from injury, and with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young available, the manager has plenty of options at left-back.

Shaw has played just 47 minutes of first-team football and at the moment he does not look close to making a breakthrough into the senior team on a regular basis.

"It looks like Luke will be allowed to leave in January on loan if the right offer comes in," a source close to the club was quoted as saying by The Sun. "He has been on the bench a few times recently but his injury problems are a concern. Marcus Rojo is back soon and Jose is considering his options."

"A couple of Premier League clubs asked about him in the summer, but he was still injured. He has been working hard in training.

"It has been difficult for him as he is trying his hardest but has had no luck over the past couple of years, at all," the source added.

According to the Mirror, Shaw is also keen on ending his misery at Old Trafford and will look for a move elsewhere in January, with former employers Southampton said to be high on his list of clubs that could offer him regular football.

The Saints have Ryan Bertrand on their books at the moment, but the England international is said to still be on Manchester City's radar. Pep Guardiola is an admirer and could make a move to fill the void left by Benjamin Mendy's season-ending injury.

Southampton are said to be open to allowing him to leave the club if they get a considerable offer from the Etihad Stadium outfit. If the transfer comes to fruition, the report claims that they could move for Shaw.

United recently took up the one-year option on Shaw's contract, tying him down to the club until the summer of 2019. But that was potentially denied him the chance to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer.

A sizeable offer could tempt the Red Devils to cash in rather than allow him to enter the final year of his deal next summer.