Manchester United could make a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to reports.

The Independent claims United are reassessing their striking options and have doubts over completing a big-money summer transfer for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann, 25, is reported to have been "deprioritised" as a target due to the difficulty of completing a deal for him.

While the 20-year-old Dembele would not be a direct alternative to Griezmann due to his youth, Old Trafford bosses believe he fits the profile of a United player and feel he can provide goals and energy to the team.

However, United are likely to face stiff competition if they decide to make a move for Dembele, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona among the clubs reported to be monitoring the French striker.

Dembele has enjoyed a hugely impressive first season with Celtic, scoring 17 times in 26 league appearances. The Scottish champions value him at around £30m ($37m).

Dembele said last month that he was happy at Celtic and insisted that speculation about his future had not affected his form.

"It's easy not to get distracted. I'm a very calm kind of guy and I don't really let this type of thing get in my head," he told the London Evening Standard.

"I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I'm very happy to be here.

"I don't really listen to what has been said about me, I just try to get fit as quickly as possible and back on the pitch."

Celtic boss Rodgers has tipped Dembele to become the French national team's first-choice striker in the future.

"Moussa is up there with the big talents," Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun in February. "He has a fantastic mentality which really helps him. He has talent, but he's also very focused on being a footballer.

"There's no doubt in the next decade he'll be leading France and be a real reference for the full national team."