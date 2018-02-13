Suddenly the sport of Curling has garnered a newfound interest, thanks to a certain Anastasia Bryzgalova, the "gorgeous" Russian curler who is taking the Winter Olympics by a storm with each of her new moves.

The 25-year-old athlete already has a world championship title to her name – she won the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship along with partner and husband Alexander Krushelnitskiy. And now, she has become the talking point on the internet, more because of her captivating looks on the ice than her equally amazing curling skills.

Most people, in fact, gushing about her striking stare, have even compared Bryzgalova to other world famous actresses like Angeline Jolie and Megan Fox.

"This Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova... giving me Megan Fox vibes," an admirer shared on Twitter, as someone else followed suit and tweeted, "Move over Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox... Meet Anastasia Bryzgalova."

"Anastasia Bryzgalova is absolutely beautiful. She looks like a supermodel. Looks like Megan Fox at times too," chimed in another fan of the Russian star. On one hand, Bryzgalova's Olympic moments have earned her a massive fan-following, and on the other hand, the stunning pictures have also sparked conversation about curling, the sport that has been a part of Scottish culture for centuries.

Asides being a famous curler and leading Twitter discussions, Russian Bryzgalova has a master's degree from the Lesgaft National State University of Physical Education, Sport and Health.

Bryzgalova's now-famous curling career, however, began in 2009 after an advertisement for a curling club at an ice sports complex caught her attention.