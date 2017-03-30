A university in northern Mozambique has barred students from wearing dreadlocks, sandals, shorts and tight dresses. The document, shared on Twitter by a Human Roights Wacth (HRW) researcher said the UniZambeze university, in the city of Beira, deemed the garments as "inadequate dressing".

The ban will be effective from 3 April, the document said.

Some Twitter users have reacted negatively to the restrictions, but others welcomed them. One of them said the ban was needed as "dressing code in public institutes here [in Mozambique] is an issue."

Another one said the ban on tight dresses was expected, but one on dreadlocks was "baffling".

The move came one day after Zambia issued a warning against "indecent dressing in public".

The Zambian police said it would start arresting people wearing "mini dresses, tight-fitting dresses, ripped jeans, belly button exposing tops, lace attire and sagging trousers".

The ban in Zambia will be effective from 1 April 2017.