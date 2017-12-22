The daughter of Commons deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle was found hanged in her bedroom by her mother, an inquest has heard.

Natalie Lewis Hoyle, 28, died at her home in Heybridge, Essex, on 15 December.

At an inquest in Chelmsford, coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said a post-mortem examination gave the medical cause of death as compression of the neck consistent with hanging.

Ms Lewis-Hoyle's father, Lindsay Hoyle, who is MP for Chorley in Lancashire and her mother Maldon councillor Miriam Lewis have appealed for any informaton about her final hours.

Ms Lewis said: "It is with unbearable sadness that I have to announce the sudden death of my beautiful, much adored daughter Natalie.

"I need your help. If Natty contacted you, by phone, text, messenger or any other means on Thursday evening 14th December between 20.00 and midnight please let me know through this page or contact A/Insp Jon Loudon at Essex Police incident no. 158

"Any little scrap of information may be more relevant than you imagine.Her mobile phone is missing and may have been left on the 9.18 from Liverpool Street to Ipswich on Thursday evening.

"If you found an i-phone please hand it in quoting Essex Police incident 158. Natalie is my only child, my mini-me. Please help me find out what happened to her in the hours before her death."

Paying tribute to his daughter on Twitter, the MP wrote: "I am truly devastated by the death of our beautiful daughter Natalie. Our family will never be the same without our loving granddaughter, sister & aunty."

The coroner has asked for a toxicology report and a report from the police, but her death is not being treated as suspicious, BBC News reports.