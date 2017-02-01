MPs are "deeply divided" over what a Brexit will mean for the UK, according to a study of 101 of the representatives released on Wednesday (1 February).

The poll, conducted for The UK in a Changing Europe and The Mile End Institute, found that 29% of Leave-backing MPs think it is likely the EU will thrive after the Brexit vote. The same view is held by two-thirds (66%) of Remain-voting MPs.

The research also revealed that pro-Brexit MPs are much more positive about the future state of the UK economy.

More than half (55%) of Leavers think the general economic condition of the country would have improved in a year's time. But just 8% of Remain-backing MPs share the same outlook.

"This shows how deeply Brexit has divided parliamentary opinion across a range of issues," said Professor Tim Bale, of Queen Mary University of London.

"The divide is not just between those who see the glass half full or half empty; it's a real divide between panglossians and pessimists."

The study also found MPs "overwhelmingly" (69%) expected Remain to win at the EU referendum last June. Fewer than a quarter (22%) of MPs surveyed thought the result would be a Brexit vote, while 8% thought it was too close to call.

The research comes as MPs continue to debate the government's Article 50 bill. The draft legislation to trigger Brexit talks will be voted on in the House of Commons on Wednesday night.

A further three days of debate will be held from Monday 6 February, including the draft law going through its third reading and committee stage, with a final vote in the Commons being taken on Wednesday 8 February.

The bill will then go up to the House of Lords, where it may face delays. Theresa May has promised to invoke Article 50 by the end of March.

Peers were told on Monday that the government hopes the bill passes through parliament by 7 March, with the prime minister planning to trigger Brexit talks on 9 March.