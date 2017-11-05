Prosecutors investigating claims of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign are on the verge of making their next charge, it has been reported.

Last week, three individuals were charged in the investigation headed up by special counsel and former FBI director Robert Mueller.

Now, reports from NBC suggest that Mueller has enough evidence to charge Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign in February after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his connections to Russia

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

