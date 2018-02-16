Garbine Muguruza believes that everyone wants the number one spot in the ATP rankings to remain with either Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and that she does not have a clear favourite in terms of who she wants at the top. The Spaniard expects both of them to carry on their run till the end of the year and, according to her, a clear result can only be determined then.

Federer will beat Nadal to the number one rank should he make it to the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open, the first time the Swiss ace will return to the top spot since 2012. Less than a month after winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, he will eclipse Angre Agassi as the oldest player to hold the mantle.

Nadal can close the gap on him again when he takes the stage at the Mexico Open on 26 February, with a host of tournaments lined up for later in the year, including three Grand Slam titles.

The duo have won five Grand Slams between them since the turn of 2017 and are looking good to extend their run this year, with Nadal the favourite to take the French Open in May.

However, Muguruza is not too perterbed by who takes the number one spot, stating that it would be great to have both of them fight it out for the honour. The 24-year-old is currently competing in the Qatar Open, where she has reached the quarter-finals.

"I think everybody wants also Roger to be No. 1. We would love like one week is Roger, the next week is Rafa, and it's always like that because for me, those are the most players that I watch and I follow. So we'll see. They're going to be fighting the whole year, I guess," Muguruza said, as quoted by Tennis World USA.