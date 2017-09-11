The world's most subscribed YouTuber PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg) is under fire again after he used the 'n-word' during a livestream. The incident is the latest in a string controversies surrounding the Swede.

During an online broadcast on Sunday (10 September) the 27-year-old played PC shooter PlayerUnknown's Battleground. At one point he struggles to take out another player, then says in frustration: "What a f*****g n****r!"

An uncensored clip of the incident can be viewed here.

Aware of his gaffe, Kjellberg attempts to correct himself by saying, tellingly, "What a f*****g a*****e" instead, before adding with a laugh: "I don't mean that in a bad way."

Earlier this year the internet star was criticised for using the same racial slur during a video responding to a list of the "100 most handsome faces of 2016" on which he ranked eighteenth.

In celebration, he exclaimed: "Eighteen! Eighteen! Eighteen n****r!"

Shortly after this latest incident, Sean Vanaman of indie studio Campo Santo said the developer was filing a DMCA takedown against videos PewDiePie uploaded of himself playing Firewatch, the team's debut title.

The video which had been viewed 5.7m times has since become unavailable.

Speaking to Kotaku, Vanaman said: "He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry."

Later, on Twitter, Vanaman explained why PewDiePie's use of their game in his video does not fall under fair use. "Freedom of speech is freedom of prosecution. His stream is not commentary, it is ad growth for his brand. Our game on his channel = endorsement."

Earlier this year PewDiePie was accused of anti-semitism after using a website allowing users to sell their services to pay people to hold a sign saying: "Death to all Jews".

A subsidiary of Disney which ran his business later severed its ties with Kjellberg after the Wall Street Journal collated a number of instances in which he used anti-semitic language and Nazi imagery in his videos.

YouTube also cut its business ties with the star, who currently has 57.2m subscribers.

He apologised for the incidents, saying: "I am sorry for the words I used as I know they offended people." He also called claims of anti-Semitism "unfair" and "insane".

PewDiePie topped a Forbes list of the highest paid YouTubers of 2016, making $15m (£11.4m).