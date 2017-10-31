Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a truck attack in lower Manhattan, according to police. Local reports say that more than a dozen were struck and one person is in custody.



A man in a moving vehicle is said to have opened fire in New York City's Tribeca neighbourhood, near the World Trade Center memorial.

Initial reports say the man drove a white flatbed Home Depot pickup truck down a bike path next to the Hudson River for several blocks, hitting several people. Some reports claim the man fired gunshots from the truck, but that has not been confirmed by authorities, the New York Times reported.

A top-ranked public New York City school, Stuyvesant High School, is in the area, NBC New York reported.

According to the Times, officials say as many as six people have been killed and 11 injured.

NYPD and first responders, including the bomb squad, are on the scene. Police are urging the public to avoid the area of Chambers Street/West Street, while a large section of the West Side Highway was closed for the investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that one person is in custody.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation, the mayor's office said on Twitter. De Blasio's office said that the mayor was en route to the scene of the incident.

Sky News reported that President Trump has been informed of the incident, which is being treated as a "possible terrorist incident".