Several people have died after two lorries and a minibus crashed on the M1 near Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police said the collision happened at 3.15am on Saturday (26 August) on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14, just outside Newport Pagnell.

A statement said eight people died in the crash and four people were rushed to hospital. Motorists were warned to avoid the area as emergency services continue to work there and the stretch of road is expected to be closed for a "significant amount of time."

Two men have been arrested and are in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision involved two lorries and a minibus, which were travelling in the same direction. It's believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: "Emergency services are currently on the scene responding to this collision and road closures are in place.

"We would ask all motorists to please avoid the area, use alternative routes and await further updates before attempting to travel on this route. We appreciate motorists' patience while we deal with this serious incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us." Anyone who has any information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.

The Bank Holiday is one of the busiest periods on Britain's motorways as hundreds of thousands of motorists look to get away for the extended break. The RAC advised drivers checked for different routes away from jammed roads as they became more congested.