Multiple people were taken to hospital following a shooting inside a Baptist church near San Antonio, Texas on Sunday (5 November).

Witnesses told local media that a man walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, around 40 miles east of San Antonio, and began shooting around 11.30am local time, KSAT reported.

Authorities said there are "multiple casualties and fatalities" at the church, including children.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, is dead, and there is no longer an active shooter threat.

In an interview with MSNBC, Wilson Co, Texas commissioner Albert Gamez Jr said there were up to 24 dead in the shooting.

Police have not yet confirmed the number of fatalities.

As many as 20 shots were fired, according to witnesses but that has not been confirmed by police.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response." The governor said that more details would be released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

President Donald Trump, who is currently in Japan for his tour of Asia, tweeted about the shooting: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."