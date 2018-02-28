Munir El Haddadi has suggested that he would like to return to the Barcelona in the summer but the young forward admitted that if the La Liga giants don't want him back at the Nou Camp his priority would be to stay at Alaves.

The 22-year-old forward used to be considered as one the next big things to emerge from the Barcelona academy after he led the Under-19 side to the Uefa Youth League crown in the 2013-2014 campaign.

Former manager Luis Enrique promoted the academy starlet to the first-team the following campaign and Munir grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He scored 10 goals while serving as back-up to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar and was even handed a surprise debut with the Spain national team during a 5-1 victory over Macedonia in September 2014.

However, in the summer of 2016 Barcelona sent him on loan to Valencia after the club decided to bolster his position with the arrival of Paco Alcacer.

Munir failed to make the impact expected at the Mestalla and on deadline day last summer the Catalans reached an agreement with Alaves for the versatile forward to continue his development at the Basque side.

The Spaniard endured a slow start to the season with Alaves winning just six points in the first 12 games and firing two different managers in the process.

However, Munir has rediscovered his best form since former Barcelona defender Abelardo Fernandez replaced Gianni De Biasi on 1 December.

The Spaniard has already scored 10 goals in 26 games this season, including four in his six last appearances to help Alaves climb out of the relegation zone.

If Munir's run continues it is likely that the Basque side will try to keep him at Vitoria next season either on loan or on a permanent deal.

The Spaniard has not ruled out that option but questioned during a press conference whether he would like to return to the Nou Camp in the summer, Munir said: "We know that every player would like to play for Barcelona.

"The truth is that I am very happy to be here [at Alaves] with the great team we have now. And then we will see what happens. I have to go back to Barcelona [at the end of the season] and then I have no idea what will happen. It does not depend on me.

Pressed whether Alaves would be his priority option in the event Barcelona don't want him back at the Nou Camp, Munir confirmed: "Yes, the truth is that here I feel very well. I have a great affections for this fans. I would have no problem [in staying here]. I'm feeling a footballer here and I'm developing."

"I hope to keep scoring. When I arrived [in the summer] I said I would try to score 15 and let's see if I can do it. There is still a little bit of time remaining".