A man is due to appear in court on suspicion of the murder of a father-of-two who was shot at a house in Lancashire. Lee Holt, 32, died after being shot once in the chest at a house in Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle on the evening of 24 October.

Holt was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital but died a short time later.

Matthew Moseley, 49, of Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle, has now been charged with his murder. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on 31 October to face the charges.

A 14-year-old boy who was also arrested in connection with Holt's murder has been bailed until 22 November.

It is believed that Moseley had visited the address in Barnard Close to talk about allegations of bullying which was taken place between children at a local school.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have charged a man with murder following a shooting in Oswaldtwistle. Police were called around 8.25pm on Wednesday (October 25) to a report a man had been shot in Barnard Close.

"The victim, Lee Holt, 32, from Accrington, suffered a single shot wound to his chest. He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

"After the incident a 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle was arrested on suspicion of murder. A day later a second man, aged 49 and also from Oswaldtwistle, was arrested on suspicion of murder. The 49-year-old man was released on Saturday (October 28) but following further enquiries re-arrested.

"Matthew Moseley, 49, of Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle, was last night (Monday, October 30) charged with murder. He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday, Oct 31st).

"The 14-year-old boy was earlier bailed to November 22 by police."

Following his death, Holt's family said in a statement: "He has two beautiful children, Alecia aged 12 and Kiera-Leigh aged eight, who were his entire world.

"Family was his life. He has left the love of his life Kate in the most traumatic way imaginable. We hope to draw from the courage and strength he showed in his life to get through this extremely difficult time."