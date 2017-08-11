An 83-year-old man, who was stabbed to death while walking his dogs in a village in Norfolk, was involved in an argument shortly before he was killed, it has been reported.

Peter Wrighton was found dead in woodland in East Harling near the Fiveways Junction by a member of the public on 5 August 2017. A post-mortem revealed that the pensioner died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his neck and head.

While no weapon has been recovered, and police have so far been unable to establish a possible motive for the killing, a witness has come forward claiming two elderly men were arguing in woods close to where Mr Wrighton's body was found.

The witness said both men were walking their dogs on Saturday morning, shortly before the retired BT engineer's body was found 50 yards from where he had parked his red Skoda Fabia at Harling Woods.

The person who discovered the body initially thought he had been attacked by his dogs Dylan and Gemma, who were found near his body.

Police are following several lines of inquiry, including the theory the pensioner was killed by someone known to him, possibly even a fellow dog walker.

Norfolk's County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, said: "It's unusual to have an attack where we can't show if there's any connection between the victim and the offender, and we don't know the motive for the attack."

He added: "If the victim is not known to the attacker, it is really strange for somebody to just attack somebody in the open. We have somebody who is violent out there and it's somebody we need to find quick."

He said members of the public have come forward with information, but appealed for more help in identifying the attacker.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are following several lines of enquiry and are pleased the public are supporting us in our investigation. We have received more than 100 calls in the last three days and we would continue to urge people with information, particularly those who were in the area between 9am and 11m, to make contact.

"I would like to ask again, that if you live within five miles of The Street please can you check your bins, gardens and outbuildings for any items which may have been discarded by a potential suspect."

Police are also appealing for any possible witnesses who were staying at a campsite near the murder scene last weekend, to come forward.

"I would also request that premises or businesses within the same area with CCTV systems preserve any footage that relate to the hours of 6am until 9pm on Saturday 5th August. Similarly, if you have a dash-cam or other recording devices and travelled in the area, save the footage and contact the police.

"We remain concerned that we have not yet been able to trace the person or people responsible for Peter's death," he added. "I hope residents will take some reassurance from the increased policing presence today which will be continuing throughout the evening and as long as is necessary, but I am aware that this incident will be causing some to worry."

Yesterday police released CCTV images of Peter in a local store four miles from the woods, at 10.12am, half an hour before he was murdered.

Detectives are also investigating whether Wrighton was the victim of mistaken identity because he shares a similar name to paedophile Peter Righton, a founder member of the Paedophile Information Exchange campaign group who died in 2007 and lived just 16 miles away MSN reports.

The victim's wife of 59 years, Ann Wrighton, 76, of Banham, Norfolk, was being comforted by relatives after identifying her husband's body on Tuesday.

Describing Peter as a "lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather"she said in a statement: "'Peter was immensely kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody and people always seemed to take a liking to him. We are extremely thankful for all the people who have come forward to speak with the police and hope we will soon be able to understand why this has happened. When we think of Peter we remember him with with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always.'

An inquest into the murder was briefly opened and adjourned at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich yesterday.