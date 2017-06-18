A Wigan student who died after being attacked near her college has been named as Ellen Higginbottom.

The 18-year-old was reported missing by her family when she failed to return home from college on Saturday (17 June).

Six hours later her body was discovered at Orrell Water Park close to two reservoirs that are surrounded by woodland. She had suffered injuries to her head and neck in a brutal attack.

Friends of the teenager who attended Winstanley College have described her as a "lovely and caring young girl" who was "taken far too young".

Katie Hatton wrote on Facebook: "Absolutely heartbreaking that this horror had to happen to such a lovely and caring young girl, always smiling and making me laugh in psychology.

"You were taken far too young - my love and thoughts are with friends and family. R.I.P. Ellen."

Lisa Wasilewski wrote: "Seriously saddened by the loss of the lovely Ellen Higginbottom. My thoughts are with her family right now.

"I will always remember you for your love of horses and your bubbly personality."

Winstanley College released a statement saying the community was "shocked and mourning the loss of a wonderful young woman".

It said it was helping affected students "come to terms with something no one should ever have to come to terms with."

The headteacher of nearby Lathom High School, Jane Galbraith, tweeted: "All of us @LathomHS are thinking of you all at this terrible time."

Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder investigation into her death.

DS Howard Millington, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said officers were investigating a report that two young women were followed by two men in the same area.

Appealing for information, the superintendent said at a news conference: "There are fishermen and youths who congregate in that area, so it's possible someone has seen something that isn't quite right. Myself and my team will not stop until we have found out exactly what happened and have brought whoever did this to justice."