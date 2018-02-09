A twisted killer posted a Facebook tribute to a murdered 16-year-old girl, just hours after he had stabbed her to death.

Before his arrest, Shea Peter Heeley posted an 'RIP Leonne' message to the social media platform after stabbing Leonne Weeks in Dinnington, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in January last year.

The 19-year-old changed his plea to guilty during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (9 February) which was met with angry shouts from the public gallery.

A man identified as Weeks' uncle, shouted "wait until the day you come out, I promise I will do the same to you" and "wait until you walk out of jail - I will wait."

Weeks' body was found concealed by a sofa on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, with a post-mortem examination concluding the teenager died as a result of being stabbed 28 times, suffering wounds to her head and upper body.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, will be sentenced on Monday (5 March) after a 50 page psychiatric report deemed him fit to enter a plea.

The hair and beauty student's body was found by members of the public and a murder investigation was subsequently launched, which led to Heeley's arrest soon after.

It is understood that she went to meet Heeley on the night of her death, as the pair have mutual friends. Heeley lived just a hundred metres away from Weeks, but it has not been revealed in what circumstances she was killed.

Judge Paul Watson, QC, said Heeley should expect a life sentence for the murder.

Following the hearing today, Leonne's aunt Sarah Appley, 29, said Heeley had 'Liked' Facebook posts in which Leonne's mother, Paula Appley, appealed for her daughter to return home.

Sarah Appley said according to Daily Mail: "No matter what happens he will not get what he deserves. Leonne was only 16 years old. She was an amazing girl - she would never hurt anybody ever in her life."