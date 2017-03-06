In this week's Music Minute, Ed Sheeran teases Taylor Swift collaboration, The Weeknd brings his tour to the UK and Lorde debuts a brand new single.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Pop besties Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift will be making sweet music together once again. According to Sheeran, he and the Shake It Off songstress, "definitely" have plans to collaborate for the second time.

However, asked when fans can expect this exciting new track backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sheeran would only say coyly: "Certainly in our lifetime." Until then, you can enjoy Sheeran's brilliant new album Divide, which features the chart-topping single Shape Of You, while Swift is expected to debut new music before the end of the year.

Sheeran, 26, and Swift, 27, last collaborated in 2013 on the ballad Everything Has Changed.

The Weeknd launches UK tour

The Weeknd will make his long-awaited return to the UK on his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall tour. The Canadian crooner will perform two shows at London's O2 Arena on 7 and 8 March before moving onto Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Leeds. The Weeknd will be supported by newcomer Lil Uzi Vert and r'n'b star Bryson Tiller.

The Can't Feel My Face hitmaker was previously scheduled to support Rihanna on the European leg of her Anti World Tour in 2016 but he pulled out to focus on recording his third album Starboy, which was released in November.

Lorde returns with a new single

If you need to update your playlist, then New Zealand singer Lorde has something a little different to offer. The 20-year-old debuted her brand new single Green Light on 3 March and it is a dramatic change from her indie sound, channelling 1980s dance-pop. Green Light will appear on Lorde's anticipated second album Melodrama, which is set for release in June.